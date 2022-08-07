Organosphere V0.9.2
- Fixed scale of world's smallest shopping cart model
- Fixed F.O.V. slider issues, denotation and min/max values
- Made scope reticle much clearer
- Increased scope magnification value for all weapons
- Made game vignette optional from settings menu
- Added some useful cover [in the form of a minibus taxi] for the first gunfight encounter
- Made first gunfight encounter slightly delayed after turning on generators by a few seconds
- Removed many fences and opened up a lot of useful areas
- Fixed mouse wheel weapon selection issues
- Made Score SFX sound[Cash Register] optional - off by default
- Added 3 selectable scope types [Clear, Red Dot, Retro/Stylized]
- Fixed missing colliders on a boundary outskirt broken highway as well as corresponding barriers
- Removed some unnecessary invisible walls
- Improved rubble colliders near outskirts
- Fixed some floating debris and incomplete boundary rubble by map edge
- Allowed selection of "Weapon 0" aka Un-Armed/Holster via mouse scroll wheel
- Removed unnecessary "Image Sharpening" option from menu
- Removed unnecessary bloom option, made automatic only when inside buildings with fluorescent lighting
- Added a set of melee weapons that can be found around the map [Frying Pan, Pick-Axe, Metal Pipe]
- Fixed some Nav-Mesh issues causing enemies to be able to walk through buildings in certain areas, also fixed some missing colliders on some buildings
- Added resolution drop down menu to in-game graphics settings
- Neatened font in graphics menu
- Optimized game performance, memory and scripting even further
- Fixed issue when making it easy to accidentally close "notes" after opening
- Decreased camera bob movements ever so slightly
- Changed music in Nature Reserve
- Made Nature Reserve INFESTED with scorpion and insect enemies
- Improved Nature Reserve biome details and terrain appearance
- Integrated support for scorpions & prawns in Nature Reserve to rotate up slopes when using Nav-Mesh on hills. [Not yet integrated in city yet for optimization, as terrain is mostly flat]
- Fixed some missing collider on some larger vehicles such as cement mixers
- Improved score/leaderboard appearance - made show top 40 scores instead of just top 10
- Improved lobby screen/mission briefing scene and improved text copy slightly
- Replaced all "Soviet" style bus mesh/materials with regular brown bus types
- Fixed issue with enemy weapons not properly utilizing 3D sound and thus being able to be heard from anywhere
- Added a few game Easter eggs inside the office/secret lab hub.
- Removed annoying delay time for being able to use "Exit" sign after finishing dialogue with Professor in office hub
- Fixed bug causing inventory description text to go black/unreadable when hovered over
- Made PDA Mission/Stats notepad [Weapon slot '3'] Easier to read and improved appearance
- Fixed issue that could cause dynamic music to be stuck in "Action" phase if setting music volume slider from zero during a non-action sequence
- Improved electricity/lightning effect animation for final Center Core boss fight
- Made player automatically holster weapon the first time they approach the secret lab/head scientist
- Added a continue button to dialogue system when speaking to head scientist to prevent missing any information. [Can still use space to skip though]
- Included look/feel and appearance of interior lighting, global illumination and horizon based ambient occlusion when the generator lights have been turned on after Nature Reserve mission
- Made graphics settings menu in starting/main menu match the one from the IN-Game menu exactly
- New preview scene for graphics menu, to allow you to preview graphics quality before playing
- Fixed issue where you could retrieve Haibonium sample [Final fetch mission] from the dump truck without actually having to get inside the truck.
- Fixed issue where carnivorous plants can be shot before they have come up from under the ground
- Optimized input keys and mouse input handling code for better performance
- Fixed issue causing game notepad stats to not show 100% story completion stat after completing the game.
- Slightly increased damage to player from enemies to make health kits have more of a purpose and increase the sense of danger.
- Soldier enemies will now invade the office when you are trying to locate the samples from the lower floors after turning back on the power, to make the general mission for interesting and challenging as opposed to a mindless fetch quest.
- Moved more soldier enemies to the highway during mission to nature reserve in case player chooses to take that route instead of the veld.
- Globes in light tripods inside office level can have their lightbulbs shot out witch accompanying SFX/VFX
- Soldier enemies now speak/shout Afrikaans and in a more aggressive manner
- Added new ATV Quad bike to help with certain mission long travel times, can be located outside the nature reserve after completing the Soil/Water sample mission
- Many other small tweaks and game quality of life improvements too numerous or small to mention
NOTE: Due to complexity of certain changes, default graphics/game settings have been reset on this update - HOWEVER - save games will remain intact :)
Changed files in this update