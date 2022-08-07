 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Organosphere update for 7 August 2022

Organosphere V0.9.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9270178 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Organosphere V0.9.2

  1. Fixed scale of world's smallest shopping cart model
  2. Fixed F.O.V. slider issues, denotation and min/max values
  3. Made scope reticle much clearer
  4. Increased scope magnification value for all weapons
  5. Made game vignette optional from settings menu
  6. Added some useful cover [in the form of a minibus taxi] for the first gunfight encounter
  7. Made first gunfight encounter slightly delayed after turning on generators by a few seconds
  8. Removed many fences and opened up a lot of useful areas
  9. Fixed mouse wheel weapon selection issues
  10. Made Score SFX sound[Cash Register] optional - off by default
  11. Added 3 selectable scope types [Clear, Red Dot, Retro/Stylized]
  12. Fixed missing colliders on a boundary outskirt broken highway as well as corresponding barriers
  13. Removed some unnecessary invisible walls
  14. Improved rubble colliders near outskirts
  15. Fixed some floating debris and incomplete boundary rubble by map edge
  16. Allowed selection of "Weapon 0" aka Un-Armed/Holster via mouse scroll wheel
  17. Removed unnecessary "Image Sharpening" option from menu
  18. Removed unnecessary bloom option, made automatic only when inside buildings with fluorescent lighting
  19. Added a set of melee weapons that can be found around the map [Frying Pan, Pick-Axe, Metal Pipe]
  20. Fixed some Nav-Mesh issues causing enemies to be able to walk through buildings in certain areas, also fixed some missing colliders on some buildings
  21. Added resolution drop down menu to in-game graphics settings
  22. Neatened font in graphics menu
  23. Optimized game performance, memory and scripting even further
  24. Fixed issue when making it easy to accidentally close "notes" after opening
  25. Decreased camera bob movements ever so slightly
  26. Changed music in Nature Reserve
  27. Made Nature Reserve INFESTED with scorpion and insect enemies
  28. Improved Nature Reserve biome details and terrain appearance
  29. Integrated support for scorpions & prawns in Nature Reserve to rotate up slopes when using Nav-Mesh on hills. [Not yet integrated in city yet for optimization, as terrain is mostly flat]
  30. Fixed some missing collider on some larger vehicles such as cement mixers
  31. Improved score/leaderboard appearance - made show top 40 scores instead of just top 10
  32. Improved lobby screen/mission briefing scene and improved text copy slightly
  33. Replaced all "Soviet" style bus mesh/materials with regular brown bus types
  34. Fixed issue with enemy weapons not properly utilizing 3D sound and thus being able to be heard from anywhere
  35. Added a few game Easter eggs inside the office/secret lab hub.
  36. Removed annoying delay time for being able to use "Exit" sign after finishing dialogue with Professor in office hub
  37. Fixed bug causing inventory description text to go black/unreadable when hovered over
  38. Made PDA Mission/Stats notepad [Weapon slot '3'] Easier to read and improved appearance
  39. Fixed issue that could cause dynamic music to be stuck in "Action" phase if setting music volume slider from zero during a non-action sequence
  40. Improved electricity/lightning effect animation for final Center Core boss fight
  41. Made player automatically holster weapon the first time they approach the secret lab/head scientist
  42. Added a continue button to dialogue system when speaking to head scientist to prevent missing any information. [Can still use space to skip though]
  43. Included look/feel and appearance of interior lighting, global illumination and horizon based ambient occlusion when the generator lights have been turned on after Nature Reserve mission
  44. Made graphics settings menu in starting/main menu match the one from the IN-Game menu exactly
  45. New preview scene for graphics menu, to allow you to preview graphics quality before playing
  46. Fixed issue where you could retrieve Haibonium sample [Final fetch mission] from the dump truck without actually having to get inside the truck.
  47. Fixed issue where carnivorous plants can be shot before they have come up from under the ground
  48. Optimized input keys and mouse input handling code for better performance
  49. Fixed issue causing game notepad stats to not show 100% story completion stat after completing the game.
  50. Slightly increased damage to player from enemies to make health kits have more of a purpose and increase the sense of danger.
  51. Soldier enemies will now invade the office when you are trying to locate the samples from the lower floors after turning back on the power, to make the general mission for interesting and challenging as opposed to a mindless fetch quest.
  52. Moved more soldier enemies to the highway during mission to nature reserve in case player chooses to take that route instead of the veld.
  53. Globes in light tripods inside office level can have their lightbulbs shot out witch accompanying SFX/VFX
  54. Soldier enemies now speak/shout Afrikaans and in a more aggressive manner
  55. Added new ATV Quad bike to help with certain mission long travel times, can be located outside the nature reserve after completing the Soil/Water sample mission
  • Many other small tweaks and game quality of life improvements too numerous or small to mention
    NOTE: Due to complexity of certain changes, default graphics/game settings have been reset on this update - HOWEVER - save games will remain intact :)

Changed files in this update

Organosphere Content Depot 811621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link