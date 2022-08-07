 Skip to content

Deadwater Saloon Prologue update for 7 August 2022

Update Notes - August 7, 2022

Changes for today.

  • Increased base action points to 4
  • People now lie down in brothel beds
  • Fixed bug with Bacon being locked despite being a tier one research item (will only work on new games)

Keep the feedback coming!

