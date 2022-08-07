Update Notes - August 7, 2022

Changes for today.
- Increased base action points to 4
- People now lie down in brothel beds
- Fixed bug with Bacon being locked despite being a tier one research item (will only work on new games)
Keep the feedback coming!
