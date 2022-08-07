 Skip to content

Still be a Human update for 7 August 2022

Fix 1.013

Build 9270057

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added the ability to return to the artifact menu;
Fixed Q abilities in training;
Fixed non-disappearing shurikens;
Reduced received and base shield capacity;
Reduced the damage of one of the attacks of the second boss;
Increased the attack speed of enemies in the 2nd location.

