Added the ability to return to the artifact menu;
Fixed Q abilities in training;
Fixed non-disappearing shurikens;
Reduced received and base shield capacity;
Reduced the damage of one of the attacks of the second boss;
Increased the attack speed of enemies in the 2nd location.
Still be a Human update for 7 August 2022
Fix 1.013
