Cyclone - Update

An update has been released for Cyclone.
Changes in this update are:
- All user settings have been relocated to [GameDir]/Config to ensure settings will always be properly read.
- Environment settings were changed throughout all the maps. The Post processing effect was removed in-favor of adjusting the final global illumination color.
- Added more details to the concrete and metal walls
- Reduced reflection brightness on glass.
- Overhauled cleansers to be more responsive and less likely to dissolve things incorrectly.
- Fizzling objects now play a particle.
- Jumping in-front of cyclones placed on a wall or ramp will trigger a push.
- Timer buttons no longer need to complete before being reset by default.
- Removed the need for Steam to be connected to the internet in-order for the app to launch.
- Fixed decal glitch in Crash Course 07.
