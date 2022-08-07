 Skip to content

Cyclone update for 7 August 2022

7 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • All user settings have been relocated to [GameDir]/Config to ensure settings will always be properly read.
  • Environment settings were changed throughout all the maps. The Post processing effect was removed in-favor of adjusting the final global illumination color.
  • Added more details to the concrete and metal walls
  • Reduced reflection brightness on glass.
  • Overhauled cleansers to be more responsive and less likely to dissolve things incorrectly.
  • Fizzling objects now play a particle.
  • Jumping in-front of cyclones placed on a wall or ramp will trigger a push.
  • Timer buttons no longer need to complete before being reset by default.
  • Removed the need for Steam to be connected to the internet in-order for the app to launch.
  • Fixed decal glitch in Crash Course 07.

