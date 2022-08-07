 Skip to content

オンライン線香花火 update for 7 August 2022

Ver2.3.0 Update

Ver2.3.0 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I put a link to the distribution guidelines on the title screen!
I wish you check in advance when you stream the video!

I also fixed some bugs.

Whether you're online or offline, it's hot these days, so drink plenty of water!

