Ver2.3.0 Update

I put a link to the distribution guidelines on the title screen!
I wish you check in advance when you stream the video!
I also fixed some bugs.
Whether you're online or offline, it's hot these days, so drink plenty of water!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
I put a link to the distribution guidelines on the title screen!
I wish you check in advance when you stream the video!
I also fixed some bugs.
Whether you're online or offline, it's hot these days, so drink plenty of water!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update