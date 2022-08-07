===========================
Reskue build 1197
- Added new menu Inventory (C,L1 by default)
Player now have 1 weapon slot and 6 slots for armor and enhancements. Really items exists only for 3 slots.
Now available drop, wear, unwear items. Work with containers and loot is partial. not use it please.
If you wear weapon or armor, new item replace old.
Any item has info about it.
Unpack not supported, temporary.
New items no have an image and shows "shield" image or "ammopack".
- Fixed show pads menu.
- Camera now more accurate works.
- Blinking and flashing menus removed.
- New menu with background. Pictogramm removed
- Pad:: B(circle) no use for weapon, R2 is now alternate fire mode.
- Added new level! Now 1 level is full game adapted for Novice player in new Reskue. Contain less objects and less enemies.
2 Level is now a recommended for experienced players, contain more objects and enemies.
- Fixed error with joystick images
- Swap items for slot1, slot2 enabled (like swap weapon slot)
- Slot2. New items:
257 - Enhance Disruptor - +200 damage, doubles harm time.
258 - Defence from disruptor. Doubles in enemy damage
- Code::Atlas textures autoresize to fit it too big.
- Code::Added level settings
enableredtank - Enable red enemy.
enableauratank - Enable enemy with auras
enablewtank - Enable White tank
