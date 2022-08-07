Update 1.50-8 Patch Notes

Fixed a bug where enemies hiding behind covers will shoot while crouched, thus not hitting the player

Fixed an invisible wall placement issue in DLC that allows player to fall into water but can't get back up

Fixed a bug where player would get stuck on a reload animation when quickly switching weapons and reloading

Added support for Steam Cloud Save. However, if you don't think you'll need it, please turn it off in case synchronization delay causes save game to get lost

Make shelves ignore player raycast to make it easier to grab items sitting on them

Permanent serums can no longer be used while similar temp serums are in-effect, to avoid conflicts