Tunguska: The Visitation update for 7 August 2022

Update 1.50-8 Patch Notes

Build 9269944

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug where enemies hiding behind covers will shoot while crouched, thus not hitting the player

  • Fixed an invisible wall placement issue in DLC that allows player to fall into water but can't get back up

  • Fixed a bug where player would get stuck on a reload animation when quickly switching weapons and reloading

  • Added support for Steam Cloud Save. However, if you don't think you'll need it, please turn it off in case synchronization delay causes save game to get lost

  • Make shelves ignore player raycast to make it easier to grab items sitting on them

  • Permanent serums can no longer be used while similar temp serums are in-effect, to avoid conflicts

  • You can now press SPACE when looting chest or body to quickly take everything

