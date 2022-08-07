-
Fixed a bug where enemies hiding behind covers will shoot while crouched, thus not hitting the player
Fixed an invisible wall placement issue in DLC that allows player to fall into water but can't get back up
Fixed a bug where player would get stuck on a reload animation when quickly switching weapons and reloading
Added support for Steam Cloud Save. However, if you don't think you'll need it, please turn it off in case synchronization delay causes save game to get lost
Make shelves ignore player raycast to make it easier to grab items sitting on them
Permanent serums can no longer be used while similar temp serums are in-effect, to avoid conflicts
You can now press SPACE when looting chest or body to quickly take everything
Tunguska: The Visitation update for 7 August 2022
Update 1.50-8 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
