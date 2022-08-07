Keyboard Configuration is IN! Winner of the POLL!

Keyboard configuration is IN!

It can be accessed by clicking the Keyboard Icon on the HUD in game or within your Menu :: System Options :: General.

Hopefully it gives you guys more freedom to do what you want, how you want!

Next on the agenda is Gamepad Configuration.

I suspect this will not take me as long as the Keyboard configuration as I can use a lot of it's core coding to make it happen!

Also nerfed the monster levels a wee bit! Should be good this time!!

Among other small tweaks were implemented.

PLEASE let me know if you guys have any feedback or whatever!

Winner of the CONTENT POLL is.......

Misfits & Misfit Relationships!

With Upgrading the farm a CLOSE second!

This content patch will begin development once all the issues are worked out and it is running as smooth as possible. The scope of each patch is around a 1-2 week development time!

I will announce when I begin working on these content patches.

Anyway THANK YOU to everyone who cast a vote and whom are playing Heavenly Acres.

I appreciate the feedback and I hope to make it more enjoyable for everyone!

Thanks!