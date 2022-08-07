 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

De'Vine: Heavenly Acres update for 7 August 2022

Keyboard Configuration is IN! Winner of the POLL!

Share · View all patches · Build 9269921 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Keyboard configuration is IN!

It can be accessed by clicking the Keyboard Icon on the HUD in game or within your Menu :: System Options :: General.
Hopefully it gives you guys more freedom to do what you want, how you want!
Next on the agenda is Gamepad Configuration.
I suspect this will not take me as long as the Keyboard configuration as I can use a lot of it's core coding to make it happen!

  • Also nerfed the monster levels a wee bit! Should be good this time!!
  • Among other small tweaks were implemented.

PLEASE let me know if you guys have any feedback or whatever!

Winner of the CONTENT POLL is.......

  1. Misfits & Misfit Relationships!
    With Upgrading the farm a CLOSE second!

This content patch will begin development once all the issues are worked out and it is running as smooth as possible. The scope of each patch is around a 1-2 week development time!
I will announce when I begin working on these content patches.

Anyway THANK YOU to everyone who cast a vote and whom are playing Heavenly Acres.
I appreciate the feedback and I hope to make it more enjoyable for everyone!

Thanks!

  • Stapleton

Changed files in this update

Depot 1516681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link