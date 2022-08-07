Keyboard Configuration is IN! Winner of the POLL!

Keyboard configuration is IN!
It can be accessed by clicking the Keyboard Icon on the HUD in game or within your Menu :: System Options :: General.
Hopefully it gives you guys more freedom to do what you want, how you want!
Next on the agenda is Gamepad Configuration.
I suspect this will not take me as long as the Keyboard configuration as I can use a lot of it's core coding to make it happen!
- Also nerfed the monster levels a wee bit! Should be good this time!!
- Among other small tweaks were implemented.
PLEASE let me know if you guys have any feedback or whatever!
Winner of the CONTENT POLL is.......
- Misfits & Misfit Relationships!
With Upgrading the farm a CLOSE second!
This content patch will begin development once all the issues are worked out and it is running as smooth as possible. The scope of each patch is around a 1-2 week development time!
I will announce when I begin working on these content patches.
Anyway THANK YOU to everyone who cast a vote and whom are playing Heavenly Acres.
I appreciate the feedback and I hope to make it more enjoyable for everyone!
Thanks!
- Stapleton
Changed files in this update