REQUIEM OF SCIENCE has been quiet for a while, but here's some news for you!

Chinese translation has been added!



Translation by Insane Black Rock Shooter (https://steamcommunity.com/id/IBRS-4Ever/)

Thanks to Insane Black Rock Shooter for the translation, now players from China will also be able to play REQUIEM OF SCIENCE without any problems!

Also, the problem with the Russian translation has been fixed and now you have the option to select the language during installation, as well as after installation.

Examples:

In any case, thank you all for your support, I will soon make an announcement about my new modification!