Hey Everyone,

We just released Snow Scout build #81 with a bunch of polishing and stability improvements, thanks to a lot of good feedback from our community member Greener! Domo arigato :D

Keep sending in feedback, people, and the game will get better and better. Just use the Steam discussion boards or write to us on our Discord, where a bunch of free game keys await the almighty bug hunters.

https://discord.gg/kbQJWVDf7p

All the best from

The Tunermaxx Team