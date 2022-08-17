• Added option to stop for targets of opportunity during Fast Travel
• Increased size of white portion on compass pointer
• Fixed Dive/Ascend buttons long-press being too hard to trigger
• Fixed some minor bugs before anyone noticed them
Crash Dive 2 update for 17 August 2022
v1.2.45 change list
• Added option to stop for targets of opportunity during Fast Travel
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update