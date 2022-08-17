 Skip to content

Crash Dive 2 update for 17 August 2022

v1.2.45 change list

Share · View all patches · Build 9269867

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Added option to stop for targets of opportunity during Fast Travel
• Increased size of white portion on compass pointer
• Fixed Dive/Ascend buttons long-press being too hard to trigger
• Fixed some minor bugs before anyone noticed them

