Age of Undead update to version 1.0.5!

Hello, Generals!

CHANGES IN VERSION 1.0.5:

As you asked, we have added the camera scroll function : by moving the mouse along the edges of the screen, the camera moves.

Give us some feedback to know if it works correctly for you and if the distance of the mouse trigger from the edges is fine.

We fixed some issues with the pop-up info box: it should now work better and always be visible to the player.

Please let us know if there are still problems with the place where the box appears.

We f ixed some bugs in the Quick Battle panel that didn't allow the info box related to the selected slider to be seen.

Some missing descriptions have been added... some oversights can always happen!

Someone was rightly intrigued by the addition of a new mode in Quick Battle, the HELL Mode, and asked us for some information.

This mode should be available around September; we are still brainstorming on how to create remarkable but still balanced and enjoyable chaos for the player.

The difficulty of game development is not the content creation but the balancing.

We invite you to join our brainstorming for the realization of the HELL Mode; we will create a special discussion in the Community so that you can give us your valuable opinion.

That's all for now, and we'll talk to you in the next update.

Happy hunting, Generals!