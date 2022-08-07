 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Psychoscopy update for 7 August 2022

Update 0.0.4A

Share · View all patches · Build 9269802 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • Flash effect to Photo Cameras
  • Paintings added as an interactive object for ghosts and dead players

Fixed

  • Grimore point system gave points to server when client use it
  • Night street map description text does not wrap
  • Voice chat not working correctly
  • Dead players could use voice chat
  • Spectator pawn collisions removed
  • Server could not hear client emf sound
  • Earnings shown incorrectly while looking detailed informations
  • Players could interract with doors while animation is already playing
  • Inventory image of photo camera (low) was incorrect
  • Lobby Character Name placeholder visibility when player do not have any character
  • Players cannot fire candles that spawns on the ground
  • Some missing letters added to font

Changed

  • Player collisions changed, from now on players will not collide each other
  • Exorcism system improved to work correctly for clients
  • Drop distance decreased to avoid people throw items downstairs
  • EMF sound volume decreased
  • Orb now cannot goes through walls
  • Fog changed to make it more understandable
  • Inventory system improved for blocking duping items
  • Left click removed from Photo Cameras and now you need to hold Right Mouse Button to open Camera Hud and press Left Mouse Button to use
  • Made some optimisation changes on Train Yard
  • Base flashlight intensity increased
  • Strong flashlight intensity increased
  • Step sounds changed and added different sounds for different surfaces

Changed files in this update

Depot 1481211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link