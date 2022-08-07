Update 0.0.4A

Added
- Flash effect to Photo Cameras
- Paintings added as an interactive object for ghosts and dead players
Fixed
- Grimore point system gave points to server when client use it
- Night street map description text does not wrap
- Voice chat not working correctly
- Dead players could use voice chat
- Spectator pawn collisions removed
- Server could not hear client emf sound
- Earnings shown incorrectly while looking detailed informations
- Players could interract with doors while animation is already playing
- Inventory image of photo camera (low) was incorrect
- Lobby Character Name placeholder visibility when player do not have any character
- Players cannot fire candles that spawns on the ground
- Some missing letters added to font
Changed
- Player collisions changed, from now on players will not collide each other
- Exorcism system improved to work correctly for clients
- Drop distance decreased to avoid people throw items downstairs
- EMF sound volume decreased
- Orb now cannot goes through walls
- Fog changed to make it more understandable
- Inventory system improved for blocking duping items
- Left click removed from Photo Cameras and now you need to hold Right Mouse Button to open Camera Hud and press Left Mouse Button to use
- Made some optimisation changes on Train Yard
- Base flashlight intensity increased
- Strong flashlight intensity increased
- Step sounds changed and added different sounds for different surfaces
Changed files in this update