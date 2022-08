Share · View all patches · Build 9269775 · Last edited 7 August 2022 – 17:19:23 UTC by Wendy

A few weeks ago, Theanyelpes graciously offered translate Retro Tank Party to Spanish! I was happy to accept. :-) After putting in the work to make the game translatable, I figured: why not throw in some other languages too!

So, you can now enjoy Retro Tank Party in:

Spanish

German

Polish

Ukrainian

Russian

Japanese

Chinese (Simplified)

Chinese (Traditional)

Please let me know if you notice any issues! Thanks :-)