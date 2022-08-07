Updated to ver 1.03!

Thank you for playing so much. You are all strong ......!

I have a few important corrections to make, so I will update this earlier.

ver1.03

・...I have slowed down the decrease in stamina. I was trying too hard to share the memories of the hunger pangs in the Mystery Dungeon series!

・Stabilized the appearance of the uncle.

・Fixed an internal malfunction when crushing the stone of the spirit of substitution or the stone of assimilation.

・Fixed a display error when the number of digits of damage was too large.

When selling items at the store, the enhancement value of the enhanced spirit stone was reflected in the selling price when the enhanced spirit stone was lined up.

The enhancement value of a weapon or a stone that has been crushed will be reflected in the selling price.

--Update Schedule--

We are planning to make it possible to move items to the store by one touch of a convenient button.

We are planning to prevent the same items from appearing in the lucky box.

Fixing a problem when multiple items are connected to a twin star.

When using the Tweet function, a flag is set and it should not be possible to Tweet a second time, but I've seen it happen.

I would like to make a new challenge mode, where the ST decreases as fast as before and the item take-back bonus is not triggered, as requested by a gamer friend. This is not necessary for normal users.



It is a bit of a big change in the source, so we will do it carefully.

