A20.6 b9 Stable

Hello Everyone!

We have another stable patch for Alpha 20.

With the overwhelming majority of the team working full steam on A21, we took some time to merge fixes and changes to A20 for your enjoyment.

Due to Microsoft requirements, custom prefabs can no longer be saved directly to the game folder.

They will be saved to the User Defined Folder (UDF).

This default location is:

\AppData\Roaming\7DaysToDie\LocalPrefabs

To avoid having to re-save each POI one at a time in the prefab editor, all POI's currently located in...

\Steam\steamapps\common\7 Days To Die\Data\Prefabs

...should be manually moved to the UDF.

The UDF can be declared in the game launcher as a command line parameter.

Add the following to the command line:

Format:

-UserDataFolder=<YOUR_DRIVE_LOCATION><YOUR_FOLDER_LOCATION>

Example:

-UserDataFolder=C:\MyUserData

The UDF can also be set in the serverconfig.xml file.

Format:

<property name="UserDataFolder" value="<YOUR_SERVER_DRIVE_LOCATION><YOUR_SERVER_FOLDER_PATH><YOUR_FOLDER_LOCATION>" />

Example:

<property name="UserDataFolder" value="C:\MyServer\Users\TFP\123456\MyDediSaves" />

**

A20.6 b9 Changelog

**

Added

JunkDrone NPC menu entry for toggle ally healing.

News window in main menu

DBS/F11 screenshots are now showing the world gen seed

GiveXp command

Auto ping all found servers once

Changed

Storage and Service sounds to be consistent between vehicles and the drone.

Friends, History and LAN tabs in server browser now ignore filters and show all entries

Vultures don't auto aggro on players in vehicles

Updated repair and harvest items on gas pumps and vending machines to discourage exploits

Fixed