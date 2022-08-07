Age of Jura - Release v0.2.7

Age of Jura - Release Notes - v0.2.7
Build ID: 9269671
- When an animal is selected, it's nest is also highlighted
- Implemented difficulty settings for profiles (Easy/Medium/Hard/Custom)
- Add difficulty setting: Set amount of produce for each resource
- Add difficulty setting: Set food values per item
- Add difficulty setting: Set nest expand timer (after the last attack for any animal of this nest, the timer starts, when its done, the first idle animal will expand to a new nest)
- Add difficulty setting: Attack damage for each human + animal
- Add difficulty setting: Amount of meat dropped on death for each animal
- Add difficulty setting: Amount of skins dropped on death for each animal
- Custom difficulty settings allows you to create your favorite kind of gameplay
