Idle Maku update for 7 August 2022

Patch Notes #2 - Hardcore Mode

Patch Notes for Early Access v.0.2.32
Sunday, August 7th 2022


Hardcore mode has been added and can be unlocked by completing levels on default difficulty.

General Additions & Adjustments

Notable changes:

  • Hardcore Mode has been added allowing for a new level of difficulty
    (Steam achievements for completing hardcore mode levels will be unlocked retroactively)
  • general balance changes have been made for the default difficulty
  • Settings now save properly upon exiting
  • Level Select screen has been updated to include new level modifiers
Development Update

Localization and finer tuned game balancing are being prioritized. Any new characters, items, and maps are planned to be implemented after further testing of the new balance changes.

