Version 1.14Y Beta Available

Version 1.14y beta is available. Thank you to the members on the discussion board for pointing out the issue with approaching new bands to sign. Your feedback is extremely helpful in squashing these bugs.

Fixed: Greyed out the buttons for already retired artist disabled features (like booking a tour, recording an album) that were displaying the incorrect graphic before

Fixed: Bug that didn't allow you to approach and hire new bands

Fixed: Bug that displayed the an empty line with ";" character on the relationships screen

Fixed: Bug that crashed the game after the conclusion of a talent search

Fixed: Bug that wouldn't display American flag for artists found through talent search