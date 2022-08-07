Updated August 7, 2022

- If you use the acceleration function during the battle, there is a certain chance that the game will get stuck. If this happens during the battle of the game, please close
Turn off this function.
-
Repair the bug of seed package.
-
Fix the setting error of TP automatic reply in gems. Thank the player ADCC for reminding.
-
Correct some details and typos.
-
Eliminate the waiting time for most teammates to join the team.
-
The number of mysterious fruits given in the chapter of Hell difficulty is increased from 3 to 6.
Changed files in this update