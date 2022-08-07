 Skip to content

露娜传 update for 7 August 2022

Updated August 7, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9269636

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. If you use the acceleration function during the battle, there is a certain chance that the game will get stuck. If this happens during the battle of the game, please close

Turn off this function.

  1. Repair the bug of seed package.

  2. Fix the setting error of TP automatic reply in gems. Thank the player ADCC for reminding.

  3. Correct some details and typos.

  4. Eliminate the waiting time for most teammates to join the team.

  5. The number of mysterious fruits given in the chapter of Hell difficulty is increased from 3 to 6.

Changed files in this update

