V5 Game Update Now avaliable

Update Log:

Change Texture of Side Panels

Win messages on all mini games

!wall is now cost 1000 tickets from 5000 tickets

UFO minigame ( UFO will lift coins up and move then to the edge of machine and drop them)

TNT (TNT will be thrown into the machine and when explodes after 30 sconds it will destroy any coins and minigames near it which means they are worth NO POINTS)

Local coin bank (This is a local coin bank per stream and not a global coin bank like before)

We have now reduced following:

max coins dropped from 75 to 50

Coins you can hold has been reduced from 2000 to 1000

Kick/Punch feature has been reworked

When kicking and punching the machine now you will have a 35% chance of setting off the alarm and stopping the pusher which means you will loose all your points and tickets.

Channel points for Lucky wheel can now be set to 500 and the claw machine is to be set at 5000

Minigames now drop in as follows:

Every 10-25 rounds either the robber, ufo or tnt game will start, once that game ends the counter resets so there can never be two of these at a time since they conflict with each other. Robber has a 25% chance of being chosen, tnt 25%, and ufo 50% (since it's new and people will want to see it more) so the robber will start on average every 40-100 rounds, with one tnt and two ufo between each robber game.

If you have any bugs please continue to report them in our discord

Thank you for all your support over the past year of coin pusher world ( CPW GAMES )