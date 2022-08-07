Update, Version 20220807

English

##########Content#############

After the operation in Queensmouth, Harold and Zhang Yin now reappear in the safehouse with new dialogs talking about their understanding of the shades.

[Sins of the Father]Story moves forward a bit. (Variable from 630 to 635)

Added a vendor in the new cave location. (Water is overpriced here for story reasons.)

The vendor also sells jars. (A new furniture item that perviously was just decoration.)

Jars can be used as containers.

You can also recycle them to get ceramic materials.

##########System##############

The mission log menu is now more mouse-friendly. The mission log will automatically update when the mouse moves over to another mission.

The mission log menu now has its mission selection window expanded so that some missions with long mission names can be displayed correctly.

The change also applies to the completed mission list in the archive.

简体中文

##########Content#############

在王后镇的行动完毕后，张银和哈罗德现在会重新出现在安全屋内，有新的对话内容表达他们对暗影的观点。

【父辈的原罪】剧情小幅推进。（变量从630到达了635）

在昨天新加入的某洞穴里加入了一个商人。（剧情原因，当地的水很贵。）

此商人同时还出售罐子。（此前罐子只是装饰物，现在成为了家具。）

罐子可以作为容器使用。

你也可以熔化回收它们获得陶瓷原料。

##########System##############

任务日志界面对鼠标更加友好，在通过鼠标更换选择的任务时，任务日志详情会自动刷新。

任务日志界面左侧的任务选单宽度增加，从而使一些有较长任务名的任务能正确显示。

该变动同样适用于已完成的归档的任务。