Wigmund - Patch 1.1.0 Archery, Talents and Professions

We gladly announce the release of our new patch 1.1.0. It includes crafting & professions, talents (or perks), new abilities and a new Archer build, featuring ranged combat!

Professions:

We have included three professions: Medicine, Crafting and Survival. With Medicine one will be able to craft potions for healing and elixirs that will increase stats for a longer duration. Collecting herbs will play a crucial role in this profession.

With Crafting one can create some auxiliary armor pieces, item upgrades and jewels for enhancing items and weapons. Collecting animal hides and mining will be very important in crafting.

And finally with Survival one will be able to fish, hunt and create different gastronomic experiences. And yes... with the proper dwarven fishing pole, one might even fish some treasure.



Talents:

We have added perks with four specializations: two handed sword ("Sword"), sword & shield ("Shield"), bow ("Ranger") and Exorcist for a melee-caster type of build. Vendors will provide re-specialization runes that will reset all points invested in any talents and attributes for a quick in-game re-specialization for players that would like to try out more than one build.

Archery:

The archery build has made it into Wigmund! It offers the opportunity to engage enemies form a safe(r) distance.



We have added two new equipment slots: belt and wrists. And for existing slots we've added some upgrades. Armor kits for helm, plate, legs and enchanted gems for armguards, wrists and belts.

With archery, of course bows also made their way into the game. Some with more emphasis on range, others on damage they will provide a new build opportunity for players less willing to engage in frontal combat.



Some new abilities to reflect the Talent/Perk system have been also added. They include (but are not limited to): a holy shield for Exorcists, a Dagger Storm for Rangers and a Shield Wall for Sword & Shield warriors.



A player stash is also available, along with the possibility to always teleport in the main map using the Platinum Box.

Improvements & fixes:

Sprint toggling

Minimap North locking

Monitor selection

User Interface Scale

Fixes (too many to count)

Old save file deletion, since the new content required it

We would like to emphasize that all the new content, while it can enhance your capability in combat, is entirely optional and the game can be played as it was before.

We invite you to enter Wigmund's world!

