v0.0.838 (08/07/2022)
Changes:
- Removed Repair Tool and Additional Tool slots from unit inventory
- Localization and text, some edits
- Changed the name of the Hydra technology to Hydro (Hydro resources - full name)
- Now all tools can repair buildings
- Now, when placing Drilling Stations, if resource deposits are not available, then the projection of building placement will be red. Attaching to such places will not work
- Reduced the thickness of the stroke line of the module by 40% in the modding window
- Now when you select the icon Current dislocation point, in the window for choosing a location, the camera will be focused on this point
- Now when copying a building, the new building will retain its angular orientation
- The inventory of the Lamp buildings has been removed. Now it will be impossible to open the Build Window for these buildings
- Removed three technologies - Furnace volume expansion lvl.1, 2, 3
- The furnace container has been removed from the Thermal Power Plant building, now the building will take resources from the main inventory of the building
- The control interface for the furnace of the Thermal Power Plant building has been moved to the bottom panel of the Building Window. The panel automatically opens when you open the Building Window
- Now the context menu for scene objects will be created in the screen plane
Added:
- Added new mining/repair tool model with 2 modules. The tool has a temporary name Ran
- Added a new functionality for repairing buildings for units. To repair buildings, select Repair via the context menu.
- Added an indicator of the number of produced elements in the Building Window (production panel at the bottom of the window, in the resulting slot)
- Added a new section to Wikipedia - How to use?
- Added a new unit repair function. To do this, it is necessary that the unit is close to the Workshop, then call the context menu of the unit and select Repair
- Added the function to copy and paste the settings of buildings
Corrected:
- Fixed an issue where the sorting window did not close when leaving the inventory and remained active even the next time you entered the inventory
- Fixed an issue where the Drilling Station could mine a resource that hasn't been explored yet
- Fixed a bug with hints when they were twitching when created
