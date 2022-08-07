 Skip to content

Stolen Crown update for 7 August 2022

Patch Notes for 8/07/22

Last edited by Wendy

  • Rupture Ground is now uncommon and properly displayed as a spell instead of an ability.
  • Rupture Ground and Blood to Bark have had their cost reduced to match their rarity.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the wrong reward to be issued during reward selection after combat.

Depot 1687471
