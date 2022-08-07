- Rupture Ground is now uncommon and properly displayed as a spell instead of an ability.
- Rupture Ground and Blood to Bark have had their cost reduced to match their rarity.
- Fixed a bug that caused the wrong reward to be issued during reward selection after combat.
Stolen Crown update for 7 August 2022
Patch Notes for 8/07/22
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update