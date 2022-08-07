 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Eruption 爆发 update for 7 August 2022

2022.8.7 v0.8.14a Hit Reaction fixed

Share · View all patches · Build 9269486 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix

Fixed an issue where NPCs would occasionally not be knocked back correctly and stay in place when attacked or kicked.

Changed files in this update

Eruption爆发 Content Depot 1028091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link