New Update (ver 1.3.0)

Hello all,

We finally have a new update ready!

The old first person controller (player) has been replaced with a newer and better working first person controller.

Furthermore the old input system has been replaced as well. This makes it a lot easier for future implementation for various controller devices such as game pads, joysticks etc. Likewise, Athemore is now open for possible console releases as well.

In addition, we’ve added the possibility to rebind the controls within the game menu along with other option features, which can be read in the patch notes below.

We wanted to focus on finishing these important tasks as mentioned above, because we will definitely be benefiting from our upcoming game releases as well.

We still have plenty of upcoming tasks for this game in our scope such as:

Do something about the complete darkness in the dungeon

Add some sort of player damage taken indication, such as pain voices and a screen indication.

Improve upon the overall AI

Fixing some minor issues

Patch notes for 1.3.0 (07-08-2022)