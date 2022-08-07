New Update (ver 1.3.0)

Hello all,
We finally have a new update ready!
The old first person controller (player) has been replaced with a newer and better working first person controller.
Furthermore the old input system has been replaced as well. This makes it a lot easier for future implementation for various controller devices such as game pads, joysticks etc. Likewise, Athemore is now open for possible console releases as well.
In addition, we’ve added the possibility to rebind the controls within the game menu along with other option features, which can be read in the patch notes below.
We wanted to focus on finishing these important tasks as mentioned above, because we will definitely be benefiting from our upcoming game releases as well.
We still have plenty of upcoming tasks for this game in our scope such as:
- Do something about the complete darkness in the dungeon
- Add some sort of player damage taken indication, such as pain voices and a screen indication.
- Improve upon the overall AI
- Fixing some minor issues
Patch notes for 1.3.0 (07-08-2022)
- Replaced the old input system with Unity’s newest input system. This opens up a lot of options which make it possible to support different devices such as game controllers and joysticks etc in the future.
- Replaced the old first person controller with a newer and more improved version
- Reinstalled a better working crouch function.
- Added an option to rebind keys within the game menu.
- Added an option within the game menu to invert both the mouse X and Y axis.
- Added an option within the game menu to enable / disable the subtitles.
- Fixed an issue within the inventory, where any item tooltip not displaying as intended while hovering over items with the mouse cursor.
- Fixed a few graphical glitches.
Changed files in this update