1.8.9.2 Official version Stable version released Enhanced stability

The beta version of this update is the same as the official version without switching channels
Changelog
- The launchpad adds name sorting and auto-complete icon functions, right-click menu in the blank position of the launchpad
- Repair all previous versions automatically check the lock icon function after hiding the taskbar from the dock right-click menu
- Enhance program stability and fix the crash problem of previous versions
- Corrected English translation, thanks to netizen @navarrothon and other netizens who translated together
- Corrected Russian translation, thanks to netizen @mindryder
Supplementary Instructions
- This update doesn't add a lot of features, because fixing crashes and stability issues takes a lot of time to test
- If you use the service mode to open the service that cannot be started after updating the version, you can open the task manager - services - find the mydock service - right-click menu - start the service or restart the service, and it can be started the next time you boot.
next version update V1.9
The complete creative workshop function is expected to be completed in half a month or even a month
Changed files in this update