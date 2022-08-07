1.8.9.2 Official version Stable version released Enhanced stability

Share · View all patches · Build 9269303 · Last edited 7 August 2022 – 13:09:09 UTC by Wendy

The beta version of this update is the same as the official version without switching channels

Changelog

The launchpad adds name sorting and auto-complete icon functions, right-click menu in the blank position of the launchpad

Repair all previous versions automatically check the lock icon function after hiding the taskbar from the dock right-click menu

Enhance program stability and fix the crash problem of previous versions

Corrected English translation, thanks to netizen @navarrothon and other netizens who translated together

Corrected Russian translation, thanks to netizen @mindryder

Supplementary Instructions

This update doesn't add a lot of features, because fixing crashes and stability issues takes a lot of time to test

If you use the service mode to open the service that cannot be started after updating the version, you can open the task manager - services - find the mydock service - right-click menu - start the service or restart the service, and it can be started the next time you boot.

The complete creative workshop function is expected to be completed in half a month or even a month