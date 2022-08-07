Patch v1.4

//misc
- Added a Light Mode setting intended to help with eye strain (it removes the darkness effect and slightly lightens blacks).
- Added 2560x1440 to the resolution settings.
- When entering the title screen from the intro screen it now checks your save file to give any appropriate achievements (in case they didn't drop correctly the first time).
- The Vampire's Blood Invigoration meta speed reduction when at low health now has a higher threshold before having an affect (starts at 50% health).
- Slightly reduced the Lord of the Land's sword swipe hit frames so is a bit easier to dash out of.
- The Necromancy Itemography now has help texts for giant and deamon minions (to help guide you on how to fill in unknown items).
//Endless Skirmishes
- Sorrowful Sullenwods: Enemies can now spawn at the top of the map.
- Tweaked the enemy health/damage scaling so it now only kicks in after 4 minutes but ramps up more quickly.
- Increased the chance of being offered Meldus and Bro minions (to add more variety).
- Reduced the score needed for the "Forsaken Skirmish Supremacy" and "Sorrowful Skirmish Supremacy" achievements to 55555.
//bug fixes
- Changing the Keyboard rebindings weren't being saved correctly.
- The "Heroic Card Collector" and "Boneraiser Card Collector" achievements weren't droppping.
- The Bonemeldus Hammerer minion wasn't appearing as a bonerise (you need two of the following level 3 minions: Bell-ead, Bomber, Guard, Spearer, Tangler).
- If you were visted by the Miserable Wretch travelor and he had nothing to give you then opening the Status Screen would cause a crash.
- Some of the Roaming Travelers wrongly allowed you to select a third empty option.
- The Class Heritage menu button prompt for changing class was wrong.
- Selling meta could take you over the 9999 gold coin cap.
Changed files in this update