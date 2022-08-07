 Skip to content

Boneraiser Minions update for 7 August 2022

Patch v1.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//misc

  • Added a Light Mode setting intended to help with eye strain (it removes the darkness effect and slightly lightens blacks).
  • Added 2560x1440 to the resolution settings.
  • When entering the title screen from the intro screen it now checks your save file to give any appropriate achievements (in case they didn't drop correctly the first time).
  • The Vampire's Blood Invigoration meta speed reduction when at low health now has a higher threshold before having an affect (starts at 50% health).
  • Slightly reduced the Lord of the Land's sword swipe hit frames so is a bit easier to dash out of.
  • The Necromancy Itemography now has help texts for giant and deamon minions (to help guide you on how to fill in unknown items).

//Endless Skirmishes

  • Sorrowful Sullenwods: Enemies can now spawn at the top of the map.
  • Tweaked the enemy health/damage scaling so it now only kicks in after 4 minutes but ramps up more quickly.
  • Increased the chance of being offered Meldus and Bro minions (to add more variety).
  • Reduced the score needed for the "Forsaken Skirmish Supremacy" and "Sorrowful Skirmish Supremacy" achievements to 55555.

//bug fixes

  • Changing the Keyboard rebindings weren't being saved correctly.
  • The "Heroic Card Collector" and "Boneraiser Card Collector" achievements weren't droppping.
  • The Bonemeldus Hammerer minion wasn't appearing as a bonerise (you need two of the following level 3 minions: Bell-ead, Bomber, Guard, Spearer, Tangler).
  • If you were visted by the Miserable Wretch travelor and he had nothing to give you then opening the Status Screen would cause a crash.
  • Some of the Roaming Travelers wrongly allowed you to select a third empty option.
  • The Class Heritage menu button prompt for changing class was wrong.
  • Selling meta could take you over the 9999 gold coin cap.

