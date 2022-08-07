 Skip to content

Untrusted update for 7 August 2022

Untrusted - v1.151b - Changelog

v1.151b - Build 9269207

New Features

  • August supporter token available for purchase
  • Added two new avatars for upcoming giveaway

Known Issues

  • Opening the game log from the in-game link may leave untrusted as "running" on steam

