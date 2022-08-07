Untrusted - v1.151b - Changelog

New Features
- August supporter token available for purchase
- Added two new avatars for upcoming giveaway
Known Issues
- Opening the game log from the in-game link may leave untrusted as "running" on steam
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
New Features
Known Issues
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update