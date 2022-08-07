 Skip to content

Zapling Bygone update for 7 August 2022

Patch 1.1.1 - More squashed bugs

Patch 1.1.1 - More squashed bugs

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
These are pushed to the unstable branch for testing.

Will be added to the default branch in a few hours.

Fixed:

  • Directional Dash should work with DPAD.
  • Updated a music track.
  • Fixed a typo in the Greed mutation.
  • Stopped the grimtown bosses intro track from looping endlessly.
  • Reverted a previous fix that was unnecessary. (Thanks Night!)
  • Stopped the Daddy Long Legs charm from creating endlessly long legs.
  • Fixed a boss sounds from looping after death and being too loud.
  • Fixed a crash that occurs when completing the game with Orbs mutation equipped.
  • Fixed a crash that occurs when getting killed whilt talking to a skull.
  • Zapling no longer goes black and white.
  • UI stays in full colour to increase readability.
  • Fixed an issue with the egg chaser bois breathing forever.

More fixes and polish are on the way.

These fixes are on the "unstable" branch on Steam, will push to the default branch once some testing is completed.

Enjoy!

Changed depots in unstable branch

Depot 1489111
