Big rebalance, bonus location and more! v1.1 + 50% sale!

This update brings a whole new bonus location, featuring a brand new reward type - animation! There are only a few though, as we are just starting out and learning :)

We also listened to the most common complain - the game being too difficult, especially in the Courthouse location. We balanced the game and adjusted the number of bombs being spawned, rebalanced the reward of the symbols which grant extra turns, and other minor tweaks.

We also improved the tutorial a bit, explaining also all the skills, so that new players have a better experience!

Lastly, there is also one new achievement. We hope you will like it, there is also a 50% sale going on right now!