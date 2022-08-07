 Skip to content

CEO update for 7 August 2022

Patch notes, version 0.3.51

  • Building tooltip now includes annual profits
  • Adjusted local vendor ratings (higher on easy, lower on hard)
  • A purchasing unit with auto-link enabled will now look for a new supplier after 10 days of receiving no cargo
  • Auto-link does a better job at looking at supply/demand when finding a new supplier
  • Prepared for using Workshop for community translation. More info coming shortly.
  • Fixed "net worth" goal not subtracting loans
  • Fixed "profit" goal being operational profit instead of net profit
  • AI is now able to issue shares
  • Purchasing units show warning when the supplier is unable to supply
  • Natural resource extraction units show warning when depleted
  • Documented settings and goals (tooltips and guide article)
  • Stock market window has more tooltips and now clearly shows parties to a transaction
  • Added support for CJK-languages
  • Optimization and minor bugfixes

