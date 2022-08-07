- Building tooltip now includes annual profits
- Adjusted local vendor ratings (higher on easy, lower on hard)
- A purchasing unit with auto-link enabled will now look for a new supplier after 10 days of receiving no cargo
- Auto-link does a better job at looking at supply/demand when finding a new supplier
- Prepared for using Workshop for community translation. More info coming shortly.
- Fixed "net worth" goal not subtracting loans
- Fixed "profit" goal being operational profit instead of net profit
- AI is now able to issue shares
- Purchasing units show warning when the supplier is unable to supply
- Natural resource extraction units show warning when depleted
- Documented settings and goals (tooltips and guide article)
- Stock market window has more tooltips and now clearly shows parties to a transaction
- Added support for CJK-languages
- Optimization and minor bugfixes
CEO update for 7 August 2022
Patch notes, version 0.3.51
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update