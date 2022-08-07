 Skip to content

Lords of Solgrund update for 7 August 2022

Patch 0.081 EA

Patch 0.081 EA

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Gameplay Changes
  • Axeman and Spearman merged (spearman now has a shield)
  • Halberdier is no longer trainable
  • Added flag bearer (non-combat unit that increases nearby soldier's satisfaction)
  • Alcohol is now distributed through the food shop
  • Inn removed
  • Bandit event no longer spawns regular infantry soldiers
  • Reduced the time it takes for woodcutters to turn logs into timber (~48%)
  • (negative) Increased the time it takes for charcoal burners to turn logs into charcoal by 10%
  • (positive) Increased charcoal burner's charcoal yield from 2 to 3 per tree log
  • Charcoal burner can now house 2 workers instead of 1
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed militia units sometimes missing animations
  • Fixed units going over 100% hunger
  • Fixed units not showing inside garrisons
  • Removed tax modifier label from difficulty settings
  • Fixed town fires still happening on peaceful difficulty (no longer happen)
  • Fixed luxuries not being consumed properly after houses upgrade
  • Fixed not being able to build in the 1st mission of the tutorial
Graphics Changes
  • Added 4 extra variations of the militia unit, making them look more disorganized
  • Added 3 new grave decorations
