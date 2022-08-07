Patch 0.081 EA

Gameplay Changes
- Axeman and Spearman merged (spearman now has a shield)
- Halberdier is no longer trainable
- Added flag bearer (non-combat unit that increases nearby soldier's satisfaction)
- Alcohol is now distributed through the food shop
- Inn removed
- Bandit event no longer spawns regular infantry soldiers
- Reduced the time it takes for woodcutters to turn logs into timber (~48%)
- (negative) Increased the time it takes for charcoal burners to turn logs into charcoal by 10%
- (positive) Increased charcoal burner's charcoal yield from 2 to 3 per tree log
- Charcoal burner can now house 2 workers instead of 1
Bug Fixes
- Fixed militia units sometimes missing animations
- Fixed units going over 100% hunger
- Fixed units not showing inside garrisons
- Removed tax modifier label from difficulty settings
- Fixed town fires still happening on peaceful difficulty (no longer happen)
- Fixed luxuries not being consumed properly after houses upgrade
- Fixed not being able to build in the 1st mission of the tutorial
Graphics Changes
- Added 4 extra variations of the militia unit, making them look more disorganized
- Added 3 new grave decorations