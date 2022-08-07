 Skip to content

Eo update for 7 August 2022

Hotfix #02 Now live!

Build 9268946 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, we've got another hotfix addressing optimization and bugs. As many of you realized, we're running on HDRP (we're going for beautiful and slow) which is definitely not ready for games. But since our experience goal is to be a slow-paced, social and beautiful atmosphere, HDRP is the way to go. For now, we're still not giving the option to turn off post-processing so players don't start to do settings thinking about what's best for pvp - so everyone is running on the same visual experience.
This, of course, will be a challenge (and one we can't afford), but we've had reports of 30 FPS on GeForce 1080 running with 16Gb so that's something.

