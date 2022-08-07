KAOS_BETA_02

Fix Thunder sound.
Thunder sound can now be tuned to ambient sound.
PT
Som de trovao pode agora ser afinado no som ambiente
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fix Thunder sound.
Thunder sound can now be tuned to ambient sound.
PT
Som de trovao pode agora ser afinado no som ambiente
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update