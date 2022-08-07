 Skip to content

KAOS SurVival update for 7 August 2022

KAOS_BETA_02

Build 9268877

Fix Thunder sound.
Thunder sound can now be tuned to ambient sound.

PT
Som de trovao pode agora ser afinado no som ambiente

