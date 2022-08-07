Patch 0.9.2

Hi there! Another update is up, It's great to finally just tweak and fix every single problem and set it live, instead of waiting for months until another major feature is finished.

The most significant change is a major save-load problem. Until now, every upgraded building was transformed to Bar on loading the game. It was due to copy-paste error in the building's data table and I completely missed that part. However, it was breaking the logic and behavior of most of the upgraded buildings, removing the production logic from it. But it was quite a fun discovery. Sorry for the inconvenience.

Changelog: