Patch 0.9.2

Hi there! Another update is up, It's great to finally just tweak and fix every single problem and set it live, instead of waiting for months until another major feature is finished.
The most significant change is a major save-load problem. Until now, every upgraded building was transformed to Bar on loading the game. It was due to copy-paste error in the building's data table and I completely missed that part. However, it was breaking the logic and behavior of most of the upgraded buildings, removing the production logic from it. But it was quite a fun discovery. Sorry for the inconvenience.
Changelog:
- Fixed incorrect building type after loading the game with upgraded buildings
- Fixed farm progress on loading game
- Improved production queue readability
- Recycling station now allows the creation of Parts, Chemicals, and Electronics from Junk
- Recycling station moved from tier 2 to tier 1 (can build from the start of the game)
- Decreased infected spawn rate
- Infected spawn moved to nighttime
- Buildings can be selected during the construction
- Damage effect added to all buildings
- Improved building selection
- Improved event readability
- Increased time for "New survivors" event
- Survivors now can't drink and relax in the shop :-)
- Decreased movement debuff for survivors with a full inventory
- Bandages now are easier to craft
- Added low chance of chemicals spawning in the resource points
- Increased overall resource amount
- Added Lamp decoration
- Barrel decoration now provides light around the camp (due to fire)
- Fixed damage visualization not updating after repair
- Added production time information
- Added batch water production
- Alarm mode is now enabled in Radio Station UI
- Options can now be called from the escape menu in-game
- Minor fixes and tweaks
Changed files in this update