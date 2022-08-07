 Skip to content

WAR DUST VR Playtest update for 7 August 2022

New War Dust Middle East Night Map Released!

WAR DUST VR Playtest update for 7 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

War Dust has a new map update!

Middle East night map takes us to a gorgeous evening on a beautiful desert oasis. The moon glistens on the sea while palm branches sway in the breeze. Suddenly, the silence is obliterated by the arrival of 64 fierce fighters battling for control of this key outpost in the epic struggle between Coalition and Mercenaries for dominance across War Dust!

Changelog:

  • Added Middle East night version (still needs some optimization work)
  • Added LIV support (if anyone uses it then please test it, huge thank you!)
  • Added option to completely disable Night Vision (off by default). For those not familiar with the Night Vision feature, if enabled in options, you can turn it on or off during gameplay with any grip press while your hand is at the top of your head.
  • Single player mode disabled temporarily due to unexpected issues. Will be back soon!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/957790/War_Dust/

