Opportunity: A Sugar Baby Story update for 8 August 2022

CHAPTER 4 - NOW AVAILABLE!

Share · View all patches · Build 9268780 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks for your patience everyone, we've got a bunch of new story content available for you all! A brand new juicy 30k words of it! Chapter 4 adds an additional 1-2 hours of story content, as well as 4 sex scenes, featuring multiple CGs and variants in each scene! The scenes feature a variety of content such as public sex, cosplay, strap-on sex, and pin-up shots!

So download it, check it out, and we'll keep you up to date with previews as development starts on the Chapter 5 content for the next update!

