Grim Nights 2 - Realms update for 7 August 2022

Patch 0.7.2.5 - Begone, foul crash!

Patch 0.7.2.5 - Begone, foul crash!

7 August 2022

There was a crash that occured when interacting with lone veteran visitors. Very sorry about this! This patch fixes that.

Best wishes and lots of love <3
//Mattias

PS: I will be gone for 8-9 days starting monday, so little over a week. I am taking a vacation with my family =) I hope that the current version is stable enough to be enjoyable, I've been hotfixing it as much as can. While I am gone: please help out those whom are lost and don't know what to do in my glorious-complicated-and-tutorial-lacking-game! There is almost always some friendly guy/gal who can help you at the discord:

https://discord.gg/VfZDXnH

