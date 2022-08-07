Battlerace - Update #2.3.2

Hello folks,
We are releasing the update marked 2.3.2 in which we focus on bug fixes.
Update #2.3.2
General
- Map corrections
- Fixes in hosting the game
- Weapon fixes
Maps
- Improved kill zone on the "Training ground" map
- Improved lighting on the map "Abandoned factory"
- Improved the appearance and density of grass on the "Guanaco desert" map
Hosting the game
- Improved gameplay hosting options
Weapons
- Improved weight of STX .357 Magnum revolver (1.7/4 -> 2/4)
- Improved weight of the Glock 17 pistol (1.6/4 -> 2/4)
- Improved weight of the UMP-45 rifle (1.9/4 -> 2.2/4)
- Improved weight of the AK-47 rifle (2.5/4 -> 2.75/4)
- Improved weight of the UZI rifle (2.3/4 -> 2.15/4)
Other
- Inactivity time increased from 60 to 120 seconds
Thank you,
TieDeveloper
Website: https://tiedeveloper.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TieDeveloper
Discord: https://discord.gg/tmJEtANHn4
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR3PS6f-xjh7N2fOe1bOOSQ
Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/104796255542527
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tiedeveloper
Changed files in this update