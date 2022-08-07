ver.1.4.0 English Language Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9268679 · Last edited 7 August 2022 – 15:52:07 UTC by Wendy



The English language update is here! There are also some other changes.

Improvements

Increased mouse wheel scroll volume

Bug Fixes

The description of the Shake skill was different only for Bloody Mary.

The Twitter share text for losing was the same as the text for victory.

The reward screen is not automatically skipped when G is received as a battle reward

Artifacts that activate when attacked now activate when recoil damage is taken

Miscellaneous changes

The monster girls are now even prettier!

Added animations for conditions.

The animation playing now switches when you click on the current Monster Girl in the Encyclopedia.

"Cleanup" no longer returns any discarded cards to the deck.

Skills can no longer be performed while petrified.

