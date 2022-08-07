 Skip to content

Monmusu Gladiator update for 7 August 2022

ver.1.4.0 English Language Update

Build 9268679 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


The English language update is here! There are also some other changes.

Improvements

  • Increased mouse wheel scroll volume

Bug Fixes

  • The description of the Shake skill was different only for Bloody Mary.
  • The Twitter share text for losing was the same as the text for victory.
  • The reward screen is not automatically skipped when G is received as a battle reward
  • Artifacts that activate when attacked now activate when recoil damage is taken

Miscellaneous changes

  • The monster girls are now even prettier!
  • Added animations for conditions.
  • The animation playing now switches when you click on the current Monster Girl in the Encyclopedia.
  • "Cleanup" no longer returns any discarded cards to the deck.
  • Skills can no longer be performed while petrified.

