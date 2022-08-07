ver.1.4.0 English Language Update

The English language update is here! There are also some other changes.
Improvements
- Increased mouse wheel scroll volume
Bug Fixes
- The description of the Shake skill was different only for Bloody Mary.
- The Twitter share text for losing was the same as the text for victory.
- The reward screen is not automatically skipped when G is received as a battle reward
- Artifacts that activate when attacked now activate when recoil damage is taken
Miscellaneous changes
- The monster girls are now even prettier!
- Added animations for conditions.
- The animation playing now switches when you click on the current Monster Girl in the Encyclopedia.
- "Cleanup" no longer returns any discarded cards to the deck.
- Skills can no longer be performed while petrified.
