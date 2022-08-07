Steam achievements and screenshots were broken due to the new way of interaction between Steam IDE and game engine.
Now all achievements you didn't get because of this bug (except first death and endings achievements) will be gained when you launch your save.
Have fun!
Lost Wish: In the desperate world update for 7 August 2022
Steam fix
Steam achievements and screenshots were broken due to the new way of interaction between Steam IDE and game engine.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update