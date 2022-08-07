 Skip to content

Lost Wish: In the desperate world update for 7 August 2022

Steam fix

Build 9268611

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Steam achievements and screenshots were broken due to the new way of interaction between Steam IDE and game engine.
Now all achievements you didn't get because of this bug (except first death and endings achievements) will be gained when you launch your save.
Have fun!

