Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 7 August 2022

2022.8.7update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・ Add a scenario (provisional implementation)
・Replacement of images of some warlords
・Slightly changed the prisoner selection screen
・Made to display merit in military commander information.
・Changed the initial merit of some officers
・Partially changed damage calculation for battles between CPUs
・ Change screen transition of negotiation
・On the overall map, the head family base is marked.

