・ Add a scenario (provisional implementation)
・Replacement of images of some warlords
・Slightly changed the prisoner selection screen
・Made to display merit in military commander information.
・Changed the initial merit of some officers
・Partially changed damage calculation for battles between CPUs
・ Change screen transition of negotiation
・On the overall map, the head family base is marked.
Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 7 August 2022
2022.8.7update
