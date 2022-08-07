 Skip to content

Isles of Etherion update for 7 August 2022

Beta Patch V0.3.1 hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug keeping your from getting Chain Lightning in the Tutorial.
Also Recommended to have shadows on High in the graphic settings unless framerates are too low.
Switched the default to settings to set shadows to High

