Fixed a bug keeping your from getting Chain Lightning in the Tutorial.
Also Recommended to have shadows on High in the graphic settings unless framerates are too low.
Switched the default to settings to set shadows to High
Isles of Etherion update for 7 August 2022
Beta Patch V0.3.1 hotfix
Changed files in this update