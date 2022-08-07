 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Deadwater Saloon update for 7 August 2022

Deadwater Saloon - Updates (August 5-6)

Share · View all patches · Build 9268084 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks for the feedback all, both positive and negative.

Here's the changes made thus far over the last two days in response to reviews and forum posts:

  • Fixed bug with achievements not triggering anytime after a game is saved or loaded
  • NPCs have no chance of being a nemesis right after moving in
  • Can now attempt to befriend nemesis characters (this was restricted before)
  • Removed opinion penalties from failing in befriending a townsperson
  • Lowered cost of road repair from $150 to $50
  • Fixed a bug on character creation screen where attributes could be increased past 100
  • Added more labels to show that town supplies will not replenish if the road is in disrepair or blockaded
  • Night sky is not so black - natural lighting added during nighttime
  • Fixed small bug with birds sometimes freezing
  • Increased frequency of travelers coming into saloon
  • Slight increase in low-level booze prices
  • Increased starting attribute points for player characters
  • Adjusted town growth for the prologue and demo versions of the game
  • Fixed several reported bugs with events

More to come.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link