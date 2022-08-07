Deadwater Saloon - Updates (August 5-6)

Thanks for the feedback all, both positive and negative.
Here's the changes made thus far over the last two days in response to reviews and forum posts:
- Fixed bug with achievements not triggering anytime after a game is saved or loaded
- NPCs have no chance of being a nemesis right after moving in
- Can now attempt to befriend nemesis characters (this was restricted before)
- Removed opinion penalties from failing in befriending a townsperson
- Lowered cost of road repair from $150 to $50
- Fixed a bug on character creation screen where attributes could be increased past 100
- Added more labels to show that town supplies will not replenish if the road is in disrepair or blockaded
- Night sky is not so black - natural lighting added during nighttime
- Fixed small bug with birds sometimes freezing
- Increased frequency of travelers coming into saloon
- Slight increase in low-level booze prices
- Increased starting attribute points for player characters
- Adjusted town growth for the prologue and demo versions of the game
- Fixed several reported bugs with events
More to come.