Deadwater Saloon - Updates (August 5-6)

Thanks for the feedback all, both positive and negative.

Here's the changes made thus far over the last two days in response to reviews and forum posts:

Fixed bug with achievements not triggering anytime after a game is saved or loaded

NPCs have no chance of being a nemesis right after moving in

Can now attempt to befriend nemesis characters (this was restricted before)

Removed opinion penalties from failing in befriending a townsperson

Lowered cost of road repair from $150 to $50

Fixed a bug on character creation screen where attributes could be increased past 100

Added more labels to show that town supplies will not replenish if the road is in disrepair or blockaded

Night sky is not so black - natural lighting added during nighttime

Fixed small bug with birds sometimes freezing

Increased frequency of travelers coming into saloon

Slight increase in low-level booze prices

Increased starting attribute points for player characters

Adjusted town growth for the prologue and demo versions of the game

Fixed several reported bugs with events

More to come.