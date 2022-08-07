Update Notes - August 6, 2022 (v2)

More changes per people's feedback - thanks again.
This one is to balance out the townspeople a bit more as a few people have mentioned the game difficulty is a bit hard.
- NPCs have no chance of being a nemesis right after moving in
- Can now attempt to befriend nemesis characters (this was restricted before)
- Removed opinion penalties from failing in befriending a townsperson
- Lowered cost of road repair from $150 to $50
Please keep your feedback coming. We appreciate it.
