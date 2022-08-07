 Skip to content

Deadwater Saloon Prologue update for 7 August 2022

Update Notes - August 6, 2022 (v2)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

More changes per people's feedback - thanks again.

This one is to balance out the townspeople a bit more as a few people have mentioned the game difficulty is a bit hard.

  • NPCs have no chance of being a nemesis right after moving in
  • Can now attempt to befriend nemesis characters (this was restricted before)
  • Removed opinion penalties from failing in befriending a townsperson
  • Lowered cost of road repair from $150 to $50

Please keep your feedback coming. We appreciate it.

