Update Notes - August 6, 2022 (v2)

Share · View all patches · Build 9268035 · Last edited 7 August 2022 – 01:46:05 UTC by Wendy

More changes per people's feedback - thanks again.

This one is to balance out the townspeople a bit more as a few people have mentioned the game difficulty is a bit hard.

NPCs have no chance of being a nemesis right after moving in

Can now attempt to befriend nemesis characters (this was restricted before)

Removed opinion penalties from failing in befriending a townsperson

Lowered cost of road repair from $150 to $50

Please keep your feedback coming. We appreciate it.