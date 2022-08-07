LK v3.09: Missiles, New Sounds, Fixes, GUI/Art Improved

Gameplay:
- Enemy Images ability fixed crashing the game
- Wraith EMP bombs now can't be picked up after activating
- Explosions now have their own sound
- Hackable objects fixed showing invisible units
- Enemy heavy gunner now launches missiles when reloading
Menus:
- New Story hangar now moves slower and has sounds
- Story mission previews now show a few unique locations
- Library player defects fixed having offset images
GUI:
- Window animation fade changed to black to avoid excessive brightness
- Wraith's EMP bombs now show ammo count, show when depleted, fixed showing range when off, fixed not updating tooltip, moved damage to tooltip resource, tooltip sprite now shows over terrain
Other:
- Game icon's 16x16 size now more visible
