Lone King update for 7 August 2022

LK v3.09: Missiles, New Sounds, Fixes, GUI/Art Improved

Build 9268013

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay:

  • Enemy Images ability fixed crashing the game
  • Wraith EMP bombs now can't be picked up after activating
  • Explosions now have their own sound
  • Hackable objects fixed showing invisible units
  • Enemy heavy gunner now launches missiles when reloading

Menus:

  • New Story hangar now moves slower and has sounds
  • Story mission previews now show a few unique locations
  • Library player defects fixed having offset images

GUI:

  • Window animation fade changed to black to avoid excessive brightness
  • Wraith's EMP bombs now show ammo count, show when depleted, fixed showing range when off, fixed not updating tooltip, moved damage to tooltip resource, tooltip sprite now shows over terrain

Other:

  • Game icon's 16x16 size now more visible

