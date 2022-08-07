 Skip to content

Hatchwell update for 7 August 2022

Hatchwell v2.0.10

Patch Notes:

  • Added dialogue loop prevention when talking to the dog in front of the shop
  • Fixed orange falling on top of you making you unable to move
  • Fixed error when pressing MENU and SAVE at the same time

