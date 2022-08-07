Hatchwell v2.0.10
Patch Notes:
- Added dialogue loop prevention when talking to the dog in front of the shop
- Fixed orange falling on top of you making you unable to move
- Fixed error when pressing MENU and SAVE at the same time
