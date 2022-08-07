August Update: Queen Content

The August update is now here!

To expand on the Queen's route, we wanted to go back and change some of the existing art to match, not only the new background art, but also the different direction of the scene, and it is now much smoother and more engaging. We've done lots of other little upgrades that might not be super obvious, but were a necessary stepping stone to keep the game at its high quality!

Changelog:

-adjusted some routing and continuity errors

-replaced art and expanded initial queen cage scene

-replaced and upgraded lots of minor art assets

-Expanded intro to include cinematic castle shot

-updated intro splash to have new animation